All Seahawks

Seahawks Sign Jaren Hall to Active Roster Among Trio of Moves

While Geno Smith will start against the Vikings, the Seahawks ensured they had a third option under center for Week 16.

Corbin K. Smith

Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images / Caean Couto-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Geno Smith coming off of a knee injury, the Seattle Seahawks have added insurance at quarterback on their active roster heading into Sunday's key home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

After being elevated from the practice squad and not dressing for a pair of games earlier this month, Seattle promoted second-year quarterback Jaren Hall to the 53-man roster, paving the way for him to be utilized as an emergency third quarterback on game day. In a corresponding move, the team placed outside linebacker Trevis Gipson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Joining the Seahawks after being waived by the Vikings at the end of August, Hall has impressed coach Mike Macdonald and the rest of the coaching staff with his work helping prepare the starting defense as a scout team quarterback. As a reward for those efforts, he received two game day elevations even though the team didn't plan on dressing him with Smith and Sam Howell serving as the two primary quarterbacks.

Per league rules, Hall wasn't eligible to be an emergency quarterback coming up from the practice squad. But with him now being on the active roster, even if the team initially lists him as one of their inactives, if Smith and Howell both were to go down with injuries in the same game, he would be able to play.

"I love the guy," Macdonald said of Hall on Wednesday. "We're always sitting back there during practice and hearing what he sees and scout team, the things that we're working out throughout each week, how he sees it. And he does a pretty good job at kind of diagnosing what's sound in our game plan and what makes it hard on offenses.

"This guy's just really smart and then we'd get some reps with the backups later on in practice and he's a great competitor and does a great job when he's given the opportunity with the guys out there."

The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Gipson at the start of the season with starter Uchenna Nwosu recovering from a sprained knee. The former Tulsa standout suited up for the first five regular season games, but did not produce any statistics and has been a healthy scratch in each of the past nine games before injuring his ankle in practice.

In an additional roster move, the Seahawks elevated cornerback Artie Burns from the practice squad to be eligible to play on Sunday afternoon. The veteran defender played in a Week 6 loss to the 49ers, producing a pair of pass breakups, before re-aggravating a toe injury from training camp and landing on injured reserve for six weeks.

More Seahawks News

Seahawks Defense Aims For Better Start vs. Vikings

Did Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb Abandon Run Too Early vs. Packers?

Geno Smith, Ken Walker III Good to Go For Seahawks vs. Vikings

Seahawks Preparing For Vikings Offense Brimming With Playmakers

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Expects to Play vs. Vikings

Published
Corbin K. Smith
CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

Home/Seahawks News