Seahawks sign storied former NCAA Division III tight end
The Seattle Seahawks have added one of the more intriguing and storied undrafted free agent prospects of this year's draft cycle. Former NCAA Division I track star and Division III tight end Mitch Van Vooren has signed with the Seahawks, the team announced on Wednesday.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Nate McCollum, who signed with the team on May 20, was waived to create space on the 90-man roster. Van Vooren was confirmed to be at Seattle's Wednesday organized team activities session, per the Emerald City Spectrum's Corbin K. Smith.
Van Vooren attended Marquette out of high school, committing to run track, and spent four years in the program (2019-23). However, even after setting a Marquette record in the 400-meter hurdles (51.38 seconds), Van Vooren transferred to St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, to play football. Van Vooren, who played football in high school, amassed 65 catches for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons of Division III college football.
At 6-5, 242 pounds, Van Vooren is a prototypical size for an NFL tight end. However, the jump in competition level makes him a long shot to even be retained on the practice squad. If he shows enough upside, especially via his speed, Seattle could keep him around as depth. Van Vooren participated in rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns in May, but wasn't signed.
Seattle now has seven tight ends on the 90-man roster: Noah Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup, Marshall Lang and Van Vooren. Kallerup and Marshall are also both undrafted free agents, while Arroyo was the No. 50 overall pick in the draft.
Unless Fant is traded, he will join Barner and Arroyo as the roster locks at the tight end position. The team may even keep four tight ends so Saubert can be kept as an extra blocker, but that might not be necessary, considering fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts is expected to be kept as a fullback.
