Seattle Seahawks place star veteran pass-rusher on PUP list
Since signing a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2023 season, veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu has played in just 12 games with eight starts. He played in the final five games of the 2024 season but doesn't appear to be fully healthy quite yet.
Nwosu was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, the team announced. While the team didn't provide specifics, Seahawks.com writer John Boyle did note it could be related to Nwosu's offseason knee surgery that was "nothing major, but he had to get some stuff cleaned up," as general manager John Schneider said earlier this offseason.
Even though Nwosu landed on the PUP list before training camp has officially begun, he can return at any point during camp or the preseason. It's only if Seattle has already cut its roster to 53 players that Nwosu must miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
At this point, however, there is no clear timeline on how long the Seahawks expect Nwosu to be sidelined. Nwosu and the team agreed to a restructured contract in March that lowered his cap hit in 2025, and was effectively a new two-year, $19.51 million deal. His previous contract had him set to make $26.5 million over the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
"That guy's a dog," Schneider said in March, per ESPN. "He's nasty. He's a leader. He's all about the work. He's awesome. He's great for the defense."
Nwosu was excellent in his first season with the Seahawks in 2022, totaling 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four pass deflections. But he played more games in that one season than he did across 2023 and 2024 combined.
The Seahawks will be fine at pass rusher even if Nwosu isn't ready for Week 1, as they added DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason while already having rising defenders Boye Mafe and Derick Hall on the depth chart. That trio is already solid, but Nwosu makes it even better if he can get fully healthy.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season