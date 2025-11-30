Seahawks have two defenders that are easily Pro-Bowl players this season

This 2025 NFL Season has been huge for the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) as they’ve become a surprise contender for a Super Bowl run. One thing that shouldn’t be a surprise is the elite production from most of the members on the defense, especially defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams and second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

In the first 11 games this season, both Williams and Murphy have put up some monster numbers. These two, along with the explosive edge rushing from DeMarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu, are key reasons why the Seahawks have the seventh-ranked scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) going into Week 13.

There should be little to no doubt that Williams and Murphy will be voted as Pro-Bowlers at the end of the season. Last season, Williams was overlooked for Pro-Bowl consideration by the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter despite having more production statistics. Williams was ultimately named a Pro-Bowler after being named an alternate to Carter while the Eagles went to the Super Bowl.

Through 11 games played this season, Williams has accounted for 45 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, and 17 quarterback hits. PFF has graded Williams at 76.6, which is the 10th in the league among defensive linemen. He has also accounted for 43 pressures, which is the second-most among defensive linemen.

It shouldn't be a surprise to see Williams dominating at 31 years old. He is regarded among the most tenacious and aggressive defensive linemen this season, as he is constantly in the backfield, often disrupting the play.

Murphy had a solid start to his NFL career last season as a developing but still disruptive nose tackle. He is already surpassing last year's performance, accounting for 43 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks. PFF has given Murphy an overall grade of 74.2, 17th among defensive linemen, and accounted for 38 pressures, seventh among players at his position.

With Murphy, it might be more impressive, considering he is a consistent pass rusher from the one-technique, where he could be double-teamed often. He has taken a huge step in his career, and he has much more room to grow.

Both Williams and Murphy have six more games to make a more convincing case, even though they are among the best in their positions.

