Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight named 2025 breakout candidate
The Seattle Seahawks' linebacker corps underwent a transformation in the middle of the 2024 season, swapping out Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson for Ernest Jones IV and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight.
Jones' effectiveness was expected, but Knight emerged as a surprise — making nine starts and amassing 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections. The stats were impressive, but Knight looked like a future starting linebacker overall. He blossomed quickly under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
Entering Year 2, Pro Football and Sports Network named Knight the Seahawks' most likely breakout candidate for the 2025 season. Now that he has his foot in the door, Knight has to capitalize on what could be a career-defining season.
"Seattle heads into the 2025 season lacking depth at linebacker," PFSN wrote. "Knight is poised to lock down a starting spot in the middle of Macdonald’s defense. Even though he’s still developing, the Seahawks will rely on Knight to take his game to another level next season, and he showed a ton of promise in Year 1."
Many thought selecting Knight in the fourth round was a reach. He was projected to go in the sixth round by NFL.com and received just a 5.80 prospect grade (average backup or special teamer projection). Instead, the three-year starter at UTEP immediately found himself playing at least 40 defensive snaps per game over the final eight games of the season.
Linebacker remains a position to watch for Seattle in this year's draft. As PFSN hinted, the Seahawks don't have much depth behind Jones and Knight at inside linebacker. There is a steep drop-off from that starting duo to Seattle's backups, which include Josh Ross, Drake Thomas, Patrick O'Connell and Michael Dowell.
Seattle taking a linebacker doesn't immediately threaten Knight's job, unless he's outplayed in training camp. That may only motivate Knight further, propelling him toward a breakout season.
