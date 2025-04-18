Seahawks, UW sports legends join local professional rugby ownership group
Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch and former University of Washington cornerback Marcus Peters have joined the ownership group of the Seattle Seawolves — the city's Major League Rugby franchise — the team announced Thursday.
It's yet another stake in local professional teams for Lynch, who also has a share of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Lynch, known to most as Beast Mode in the Seattle area, finished fourth in franchise history with 6,381 career rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 58.
Since ending his playing career in 2019, Lynch has begun investing in professional sports teams in Seattle and in his hometown of Oakland, California.
“Rugby is about culture, community, and respect—and when this opp presented itself, I was with it, cause you already know that’s what imma about,” Lynch said in the Seawolves' press release. “This move isn’t just business. It’s about building something with substance and purpose. The Seawolves are creating something dope in the PNW, and I’m here for it.”
Peters, also from Oakland, played at Washington from 2011-14 and was the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders from 2015-23, amassing two First Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls.
“This is bigger than just a sport for me,” Peters said in the release. “It’s about creating opportunity. We don’t just talk about it, we let our actions speak for us and this is about setting an example and putting energy into something that uplifts and brings people together. Rugby’s about heart and connection, and I’m hella proud to join a team that lives by that every day on and off the field.”
Peters and Lynch joining the club's leadership can only serve to assist the game of rugby locally. Their influence could put more eyes on the Seawolves than ever before, and bring excitement to the team as two beloved Seattle sports icons.
