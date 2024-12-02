Seahawks Waive Special Teamer Laviska Shenault Jr.
Following a disastrous special teams performance versus the New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks opted to waive wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. on Monday, the team announced.
Shenault's release leaves a vacancy on the Seahawks' 53-man roster which the team will likely use to sign a free agent or player from their practice squad, or to bring outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu or right tackle Stone Forsythe off injured reserve.
The mistakes by Seattle's special teams unit nearly cost it their Week 13 game against the Jets, as two first-half turnovers on kick returns and an allowed return touchdown by the coverage unit put the Seahawks down 21-7 in the second quarter.
After rookie Dee Williams had the ball punched out on a return near the end of the first quarter, leading to points for New York, Shenault muffed the next kickoff for the Seahawks but managed to get back on the ball. Seattle marched down the field and got their first points of the game 10 plays later.
Jets returner Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and Shenault then fumbled again on the following return — this time turning it over. If not for Leonard Williams' heroic 92-yard pick-six, the Jets may have gone up by three scores due to Shenault's mistakes.
Shenault's consecutive fumbles on Sunday were his first of the season, and only one was lost. Williams, however, retained his roster spot despite fumbling three times in three different games on returns this season and losing all three.
Williams averaged 28.2 yards per kick return this season (nine attempts) with a long of 39 yards. Shenault averaged 28.7 yards per return with a long of 97 which he finished off with a touchdown in Seattle's Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Perhaps the Seahawks viewed Williams as more valuable considering he's also been the team's primary punt returner, averaging 7.4 yards on 15 attempts. Shenault, however, has also played 45 offensive snaps this season while Williams, a cornerback, has seen just four defensive snaps.
Third-string running back Kenny McIntosh will be the most likely candidate to fill Shenault's special teams role having fielded two kicks this season and picking up a combined 35 yards. They may also dip into their other pool of playmakers to find an answer.
