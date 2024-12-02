Seahawks' Geno Smith Praises Offense After Jets Game
The Seattle Seahawks are recovering after a crucial 26-21 win against the New York Jets in their Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
After a rough start that saw the Seahawks trailing by two touchdowns early in the second quarter, the offense put things together, posting 19 unanswered points to end the game — with help from the defense — and escaping with a win against Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Jets.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 206 yards and a touchdown (64.5 percent completion) in the win, and he had nothing but nice things to say about his receiving corps after the victory.
"We’ve got the best receiver group in the league. Those guys make clutch catch after clutch catch, big play after big play," Smith said postgame. "Somewhere around the third quarter, DK got going, put us in a position to score, and then Jaxon [Smith-Njigba] making the big [catch] on the fourth down to give us a shot again, so as long as those guys continue to work the way they're working, they're going to be great."
The Seahawks also gained 84 yards on the ground, which wasn't the run game's best performance, statistically, but it was enough to get the job done against the Jets.
"For sure, I thought the run game really led us today. Obviously, we made some timely passes in some critical situations, but for the most part, we grounded it out," Smith added. "We had to run the ball. They were playing two-high shell most of the game, and playing a lot of zone, which is what we see a lot ... I thought the receivers did a great job blocking in the run game and I thought [Ryan] Grubb called a great game. I thought he was patient. He stayed with it."
Now, Smith and the Seahawks are 7-5 through 13 weeks, placing them atop the NFC West standings. At this time of year, every game matters more than the last, so the Seahawks offense will have to continue producing positive performances to return to the playoffs.
The Seahawks return to the field on Sunday when they take on the division rival Arizona Cardinals in their Week 14 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.
More Seahawks News
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Overcome Special Teams Gaffes in 26-21 Win Over Jets
Seahawks DT Leonard Williams Engineers History in Win vs. Jets
Halftime Observations: Seahawks Trail Jets 21-16 Despite Special Teams Implosion
Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Win vs. Jets