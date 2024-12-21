Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Adjusting to Smaller Role
Tyler Lockett is a Seattle Seahawk through and through, being the team's longest-tenured player and all. Lately, though, he hasn't seen the same workload that he's accustomed to.
Lockett, now in his 10th year with the Seahawks, had just one reception for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. In the game before that, a road win over the Arizona Cardinals, he had zero receptions for the first time since 2019. As DK Metcalf and especially Jaxon Smith-Njigba get the bulk of targets, Lockett seems to be entrenched as the No. 3 wideout right now.
It's a different role than Lockett's used to after being a key piece of the offense for so long, but he seems to be taking it in stride.
“You know, obviously, it’s a lot different than the previous years,” Lockett told the Tacoma News Tribune. “But, you know, again, I can’t really control much about the situation, you know? You’ve just got to keep putting wins on film, and really just take it from there.
“I think the biggest thing is, everybody knows as you get older sometimes things change — and you’ve got to be able to make the best out of it.”
There have seemingly been endless questions regarding Lockett's long-term future in Seattle, yet he's blocked out the noise and continued to do his job. This situation is slightly different, but he's keeping that same mentality.
“When I do get an opportunity, like when I ran across the field, I was able to make the catch, help the team at least put some points on the board,” Lockett said. “But, you know, at the same time, man, I’m grateful. To be able to watch DK, I’ve been able to play with him for six years. I’ve been able to watch Jax as everything starts to unfold, and he’s starting to make a lot of plays and be able to help the team a lot.”
