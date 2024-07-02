Seattle Seahawks 2024 Wide Receiver Fantasy Rankings
The fantasy football season is approaching, and the Seattle Seahawks have multiple position groups with players who should be relatively high on draft boards.
These rankings are compiled based on a point per reception (PPR) scoring format. If you are in a league that employs a standard, half-PPR or other format, the players’ point totals will vary. Point totals and 2024 projections are courtesy of Sleeper.com
Beginning with Seattle’s stable of wide receivers, here are four players you should be watching heading into your drafts, ranked by priority. (There is one major shakeup from 2023.)
1. DK Metcalf
Previous three seasons and 2024 projections
2021: 75 rec. (129 targets), 967 yards, 12 TD – 243.3 points (WR14)
2022: 90 rec. (141
targets), 1,048 yards, 6 TD – 225.8 points (WR16)
2023: 66 rec. (119 targets), 1,114 yards, 8 TD – 225.4 points (WR21)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 74 rec., 1,059 yards, 8 TD – 226 points (WR17)
Sleeper projected average draft position (ADP): 59.7
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 37.40 (6 catches on 8 targets, 134 yards, 3 TD; 2023 Week 13 vs. Dallas)
Season-low points: 2.00 (1 catch on 6 targets, 10 yards; Week 18 versus Arizona)
Averages: 7.44 targets, 4.13 catches, 69.63 yards, 0.5 TDs (14.09 PPR points)
Outlook: Metcalf has been a high-end WR2 for most of his career — outside of 2020 when he was WR7 — and dropped closer to low-end WR2 territory in 2023 purely because of his catch rate. Despite still receiving 119 targets last season, Metcalf posted the worst catch rate of his five-year career at 55.5 percent. However, he had the second-most yards per target of his career (9.4) and the most yards per reception (16.9). Metcalf’s nose for the endzone has regularly boosted his fantasy stock.
His floor is low, especially with the surrounding receiver talent in Seattle’s offense, but his ceiling can decide matchups when he posts a true WR1 line. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the season fans are anticipating, it will inevitably eat into Metcalf’s production. I would still expect more production from Metcalf in 2024 based on a low likelihood he will pull in just 66 receptions or less. Metcalf should land somewhere in the WR15–20 range, as Sleeper suggested. Drafting him anywhere after the 50th pick is a good spot, depending on the size of your league.
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Previous season and 2024 projections
2023: 63 rec. (93 targets), 628 yards, 4 TD – 149.9 points (WR48)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 68 rec., 738 yards, 5 TD – 171 points (WR42)
Sleeper projected average draft position: 115
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 16.30 (4 catches on 7 targets, 63 yards, TD; Week 7 vs. Arizona)
Season-low points: 2.00 (1 catch on 3 targets, 10 yards; Week 3 vs. Carolina)
Averages: 5.47 targets, 3.71 catches, 36.94 yards, 0.24 TDs (8.82 PPR points)
Outlook: Smith-Njigba’s ascension won’t be a product of Lockett’s decline, but vice versa. I believe Sleeper’s 2024 projected statistics are way too low, and I gave my reasoning for that in a recent analysis on the second-year wideout. Smith-Njigba won’t enter an elite tier of wide receivers this season, but his ceiling should have him as a borderline WR1 and, more realistically, in firm WR2 territory. The above projections have him as a low-end WR3, which suggests very little improvement from Smith-Njigba in year two.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb squeezed the most out of his slot receivers while at Washington — particularly those with similar skill sets to Smith-Njigba. His yards per reception is sure to increase from an even 10, and that will have him soaring up the ranks with an increased target share. Be careful waiting until pick 115 to grab him, as he could be gone somewhere between picks 60–80.
3. Tyler Lockett
Previous three seasons and 2024 projections
2021: 73 rec. (107 targets), 1,175 yards, 8 TD – 241.4 points (WR15)
2022: 84 rec. (117 targets), 1,033 yards, 9 TD – 237.3 points (WR13)
2023: 79 rec. (122 targets), 894 yards, 5 TD – 202.4 (WR32)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 64 rec., 768 yards, 5 TD – 169 points (WR44)
Sleeper projected average draft position (ADP): 134.9
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 25.90 (8 catches on 10 targets, 59 yards, 2 TDs; Week 2 vs. Detroit)
Season-low points: 2.00 (1 catch on 5 targets, 10 yards; Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh)
Averages: 7.18 targets, 4.65 catches, 52.59 yards, 0.29 TDs (11.91 PPR points)
Outlook: Lockett’s decline, unfortunately, has arrived. It has been evident in his raw production, and his fantasy value dropped significantly in 2023. From 2018–22, Lockett averaged 0.64 touchdowns per game, which is what kept him in high-end WR2 to fringe WR1 territory. He had less than half that in 2023 with five touchdowns in 17 games. Now, Lockett could fall as low as a WR4, relinquishing him to emergency duty even in deeper leagues.
Again, Smith-Njigba is expected to make a sophomore leap, and Lockett’s fantasy stock will dip even lower as a result. I believe he finishes even lower than Sleeper projects, probably south of WR50 while pulling in around 50 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Lockett’s ADP isn’t too relevant, even in deeper leagues, where he could be left to the waiver wire.
4. Jake Bobo
Previous season and 2024 projections
2023: 19 rec. (25 targets), 196 yards, 2 TD – 56.9 points (WR105)
2024 (projected by Sleeper): 25 rec., 307 yards, 2 TD – 68 points (WR68)
Sleeper projected average draft position: N/A
2023 season notes
Season-high points: 16.10 (4 catches on 5 targets, 61 yards, TD; Week 7 vs. Arizona)
Season-low points: 0.00 (multiple weeks)
Averages: 1.47 targets, 1.12 catches, 11.53 yards, 0.12 TDs (3.35 PPR points)
Outlook: It’s still tough to know how (or if) Bobo will fit into Grubb’s offense, but he’s worth mentioning here simply because he impacted games at times in 2023. Bobo and Smith-Njigba both had their best games of the season last year in Week 7, when each posted more than 16 points in PPR formats. I wouldn’t expect Bobo to earn starting consideration in 2024 even in very deep leagues, but Sleeper’s projections for the second-year, former UDFA wide receiver seem possible.