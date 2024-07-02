Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can 'Even Year' Jason Myers Return to Form?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Heading into 2024, will the trend of Jason Myers being better in even years and worse in odd years continue?
Background
The Seahawks were in a bit of a kicker purgatory before Jason Myers arrived. Seattle was fresh off of a go with the aging Sebastian Janikowski in 2018. Meanwhile, Myers had just put together a Pro Bowl season with the Jets in 2018 (even year) just a month after Seattle initially cut him, allowing him to be a Jet in the first place. Before New York, he spent three seasons in Jacksonville.
2024 will mark Myers' 10th year in the league and sixth season in Seattle. The San Diego, CA area native enters this coming season with the hope and expectation of being better at field goals than he was in 2023 (odd year).
The Trend
As mentioned, Myers has had an odd career. His top three seasons for field goal percentage (2018, 2020, 2022) are all even years, while three of his four worst seasons are odd years (2017, 2019, 2021).
In 2020, he made every single one of his 24 field goal attempts, including a long of 61 yards. He was one of the best kickers in the NFL (yet somehow was left off the Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters).
Then, in 2021, he regressed mightily. He dropped for a 100 percent make rate to 73.9 percent, which was the second worst mark of his career and ranked 30th in the NFL that season. He bounced back in another even year in 2022, bumping that conversion rate to 91.9, fifth-best in the NFL.
Last year was odd, and not just because it was 2023. His field goal percentage once again dropped to 83.3, 22nd in the NFL. However, he also made every single one of his 33 extra point attempts. It's the only time in his nine-year career that he never missed an extra point. But overall, he was shakier than his previous season.
Overall as a Seahawk, Myers has averaged a 79.8 field goal conversion rate in odd years. Then it jumps to 96.0 in even years.
2024 Outlook
The Seahawks and their fans certainly hope that Myers returns to his "even year" form regarding field goals. They also hope they will not need Myers to attempt as many field goals as he did in 2023, when he attempted an NFL-leading 42, thanks to a more productive red zone offense.
Certainly, the best outcome for Myers would be to replicate his extra point success of last season, having never missed one, while also boosting his field goal rate from 83.3 percent. Something closer to 90 percent would be ideal and realistic. He's done it as a Seahawk twice before, both in even years.