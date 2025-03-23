Seahawks spending less than any NFL team on offense by wide margin
Trying to figure out how a team’s money works in the National Football League is kind of like being a prodigy in both algebra and calculus. Think Matt Damon as Will Hunting.
This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks inked former Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Then the team grabbed discarded Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp and signed him to a three-year $45 million deal. It’s safe to say that those are two very respectable deals financially. Hence it may be somewhat confusing when you read something like this: the Seahawks have invested by far the least money in the NFL on their offense this year:
How ‘bout them apples?
As mentioned, Pittsburgh is a somewhat distant second at $76.9 million. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots ($101.3), New York Giants ($101.4), Jacksonville Jaguars ($101.6), and Las Vegas Raiders ($101.8), are the next four franchises in line.
Still, let’s not bury the lead when it comes to the Seahawks, and does this all compute? In 2023, the franchise ranked 13th in the league in offensive spending ($106.5 million). When you consider that the team released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett this offseason, and traded away starting quarterback Geno Smith and wideout DK Metcalf, things become a little clearer.
Add in the fact that seven of Seattle’s 11 offensive starters are still playing on their rookie contracts—including first-rounders Charles Cross (2022) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023)—and it begins to make sense.
It’s worth noting that the Seahawks are 29th in the NFL in defensive spending ($90.1 million) this year. General manager John Schneider did invest some serious bucks into adding defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason, but to get under the cap the team cut ties with Dre’Mont Jones, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Roy Robertson-Harris. The ‘Hawks did re-sign potential free agents Ernest Jones IV and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, but they're still lagging pretty far behind the crowd in defensive spending, as well.
