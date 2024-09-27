Seattle Seahawks Add Defensive Line Depth, Re-Sign Quinton Bohanna to Practice Squad
With Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams both ailing after exiting last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins with injuries, the Seattle Seahawks brought back defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna to the practice squad as additional depth on Friday.
In a corresponding move to create a spot for Bohanna on the practice squad, Seattle released cornerback Tyler Hall, who had been signed earlier in the week.
A former sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, the 6-4, 360-pound Bohanna began his career with the Cowboys, where he played for current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde in 2021 and 2022. He played in 27 games, including starting 10 contests, during those two seasons in Dallas, recording 29 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Last season, after being waived by the Cowboys, Bohanna split time with the Titans and Lions, suiting up for six games and producing 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. He joined the Seahawks practice squad earlier this month after not making the Titans initial 53-man roster.
It remains to be seen whether or not Williams (ribs) and/or Murphy (hamstring) will be available to suit up in Detroit on Monday Night Football, but neither player participated in Thursday's practice. But Seattle has been proactive this week bolstering depth, particularly at the nose tackle position behind veteran Johnathan Hankins, by signing both Matt Gotel and Bohanna to the practice squad.
Per NFL rules, the Seahawks can elevate up to two players from the practice squad to suit up on game day. Depending on the status of Williams and Murphy, Gotel and Bohanna could both be candidates to travel to Detroit, though the latter has been with the team the past few weeks and likely would be more game ready after Gotel spent the past month and change recovering from an ankle injury suffered in training camp.