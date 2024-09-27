All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Flex Versatility in Defensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of unique pieces on the defensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (97) tackles New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated through three weeks, a sign that they are one of the better teams in the league.

Their perfect record will be put to the test this week when they visit the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

If the Seahawks are going to win in Week 4, they will need their defense to apply pressure to the Lions offense, and that's exactly what Johnathan Hankins and the defensive line hopes to do. Their versatility makes it to where they present a difficult challenge for every opponent they face.

"I would say this one, we got a lot of guys that can move and play a lot of different areas," Hankins said. "We got tackles that can play end (defensive end). We got ends that can play tackle. I don't want to say we're an old group of guys, but we got a nice balance of older guys, younger guys, and a good combination of guys that can just play good ball. But they're definitely up there as far as defense that I have played on and guys that I have been with."

With new coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, the Seahawks hope to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Having a group of veterans on the defensive line mixed with talented young players like Byron Murphy II, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, there's a strong and eclectic mix that prepares Seattle to be one of the best position groups in the game.

Jeremy Brener
