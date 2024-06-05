Seattle Seahawks DC Aden Durde Fired Up About Defensive Line Versatility
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to build their defense through the defensive line.
That's why they drafted Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick and signed players like Johnathan Hankins and Leonard Williams to big-time contracts. There's a lot of versatility along the unit, and that's what excites defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
“I think that's what good defensive lines are," Durde said. "You look at the groups and right now it's kind of hard because we can't go full gas, but it's what are people good at? What are their individual roles? How do they fit into the picture? What down and distance would they be good at and where do they excel? I really believe upfront it's about creating a way of playing that enhances people's ability in certain situations. There's a couple of guys that really just flourish in every situation and there's other guys like Hank (Johnathan Hankins) or those guys that flourish in certain situations and then how you rotate them. We've got so much versatility.”
The Seahawks are hoping to be better than the 30th-ranked defense that they were a year ago, and under the leadership of Durde and head coach Mike Macdonald, they have a path towards that.
It will take some time to execute the vision, but the fact that the Seahawks have a distinct idea on how they want to build their team is a good sign for what's to come. If the Seahawks can take advantage of the versatility they have along the defensive line, they could be among the surprise teams in the NFC this season.