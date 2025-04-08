Seahawks OL due for 'biggest jump' in upcoming season
The Seattle Seahawks are going to need some players already on the roster to take a leap in the 2025 season.
While many players are capable of doing that, "Bump and Stacy" host Michael Bumpus believes that offensive lineman Christian Haynes will be one to watch for the Seahawks next season.
“I think it’s gonna be (Christian) Haynes,” Bumpus said h/t Seattle Sports writer Zach Hereth. "And I think it’s gonna be Haynes because of the way that his body is and the way that he plays the game. He’s really quick on his feet. I had to go back and watch some of his college film. He’s great getting to that second level.”
Haynes, a third-round pick out of UConn, played in 16 games last season for the Seahawks, but failed to make any starts. With Laken Tomlinson no longer in the mix in Seattle, Haynes could take his spot in the starting lineup.
Haynes will also benefit from his first full offseason in Seattle, and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak could cater to his skillset a little better.
“A year (with an) offseason eating, getting muscle, building and doing all that good stuff while keeping that agility that he has will allow him to take a big step,” Bumpus said. “I hope it’s him because he was a high draft pick for these guys last year, but the more I look into it, the more I think Haynes will be the guy to make the biggest jump.
“Will it be big enough to start over a rookie they bring or maybe a late veteran (free agent)? Who knows, but I think Haynes is a guy.”
If Haynes can make that jump Bumpus believes he can make, the Seahawks could be a surprise team in the upcoming season.
