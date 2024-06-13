Seattle Seahawks Coach: 'A Lot To Like' About Joint Practices With Titans
As a true testament to how much the Seattle Seahawks have changed this offseason, the team is hosting joint practices with the Tennessee Titans later this summer.
That may not seem special at all, as joint practices have become more and more common across the NFL in recent years. However, Seattle never took part in them due to Pete Carroll's personal preferences. Now under new coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks are embracing them with open arms.
"There is a lot to like about it. You're with a team that you respect their operation. We know a lot of the coaches over there, how they operate. Really, it's an opportunity to put the it in a setting where you can control the tempos, control the drills, get some high intensity for the guys so they're ready to roll come the opener time," Macdonald said Tuesday. "And it's just easier to control them than true game reps. Still working through who is going to play in the preseason and for how much, but a great opportunity if you do it the right way to get some really good competition in and sharpen each other and try to get ready for the regular season."
Both the Seahawks and Titans should benefit greatly from the extra practice, especially considering that both are under first-year head coaches.
As it turns out, the connection between those two coaches helped make these practices possible. As the former defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Macdonald is very familiar with former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator and current Titans head coach Brian Callahan. So when the Seahawks and Titans found out they were playing in the preseason, it was an easy decision to make.
"We've played against Brian for years. Dennard Wilson is the defensive coordinator who was with us last year, so that's really where the tie ended. It was an opportunity to get away as a team during camp. It's hard to go against yourself all the time, especially all the way through OTAs. Good to see another offense, and for our offense, would be good to see what they're running on defense. Good to see different styles, for us to get away a little bit as a team and have some team building as well."
Seattle and Tennessee will face off in Nashville on August 17, with joint practices taking place on August 14 & 15.