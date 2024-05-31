Mike Macdonald Building Rapport With Seattle Seahawks New Coordinators
Synergy within any coaching staff is key, and the Seattle Seahawks are coming into this season needing to build that after moving on from legendary coach Pete Carroll.
Replacing the greatest coach in franchise history, first-time head coach Mike Macdonald has brought in Ryan Grubb from Washington to lead the offense and Aden Durde from the Dallas Cowboys to facilitate the defense, hoping the young coordinators enjoy great success out of the gate.
Even though the three coaches come in from very different places and backgrounds, they are moving onto the same page as they navigate through the offseason.
"We're in a great spot," Macdonald said. "I think we hired two great people, two really good football coaches. Working more hand to hand, or hand in hand with A.D. (Aden Durde) on a daily basis. Just getting the defense organized and installing. Really excited about A.D.. The connection he's been able to make with the defense, how he orchestrates the front. We've been able to bounce a lot of the ideas off one another; that's been really fun.
"(Ryan) Grubb is a really detail-oriented guy. Knows what he's looking for. Very precise. We want clarity in everything we're doing. We want the guys to know exactly what the expectations are, exactly what's being asked of them. He has that. He's a very clear communicator for sure."
In order for the Seahawks to improve from their nine-win season a year ago and make the playoffs, all three units have to improve and make it work. As is the case with any postseason team, chemistry goes beyond the locker room and the coaching staff will have to mesh quickly as well.
With Macdonald and the Seahawks working diligently getting this down now, they hope to be able to avoid some challenges that may arise during the long and busy season.