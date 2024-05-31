All Seahawks

Mike Macdonald Building Rapport With Seattle Seahawks New Coordinators

Before the start of a new season, first-time coach Mike Macdonald has placed an emphasis on figuring out his new play callers on offense and defense in OTAs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Synergy within any coaching staff is key, and the Seattle Seahawks are coming into this season needing to build that after moving on from legendary coach Pete Carroll.

Replacing the greatest coach in franchise history, first-time head coach Mike Macdonald has brought in Ryan Grubb from Washington to lead the offense and Aden Durde from the Dallas Cowboys to facilitate the defense, hoping the young coordinators enjoy great success out of the gate.

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the three coaches come in from very different places and backgrounds, they are moving onto the same page as they navigate through the offseason.

"We're in a great spot," Macdonald said. "I think we hired two great people, two really good football coaches. Working more hand to hand, or hand in hand with A.D. (Aden Durde) on a daily basis. Just getting the defense organized and installing. Really excited about A.D.. The connection he's been able to make with the defense, how he orchestrates the front. We've been able to bounce a lot of the ideas off one another; that's been really fun.

"(Ryan) Grubb is a really detail-oriented guy. Knows what he's looking for. Very precise. We want clarity in everything we're doing. We want the guys to know exactly what the expectations are, exactly what's being asked of them. He has that. He's a very clear communicator for sure."

In order for the Seahawks to improve from their nine-win season a year ago and make the playoffs, all three units have to improve and make it work. As is the case with any postseason team, chemistry goes beyond the locker room and the coaching staff will have to mesh quickly as well.

With Macdonald and the Seahawks working diligently getting this down now, they hope to be able to avoid some challenges that may arise during the long and busy season.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.