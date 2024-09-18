Seattle Seahawks Coach Praises 'Energizer Bunny' Zach Charbonnet
At first glance, Seattle Seahawks' running back Zach Charbonnet's game against the New England Patriots wasn't anything special, and some would even say it was a disappointing performance.
Charbonnet, who got the start in place of the injured Kenneth Walker, had just 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, adding 31 yards on five receptions. Not the best day on the ground, though to be fair, he didn't really need to do much with Geno Smith slinging it easily.
Despite the lackluster production on paper, Charbonnet still managed to make an impact when it mattered most. With Seattle facing a 3rd and 6 near midfield in overtime, Charbonnet hauled in a screen pass from Smith and dove just past the line to gain to keep the drive alive. Three plays and a strong Charbonnet run later, Jason Myers hit the game-winning 31-yard field goal to give the Seahawks the win.
For that clutch play, and his general energy throughout the game, Charbonnet earned high praise from head coach Mike Macdonald on Monday.
"I mean, the guy [is the] Energizer Bunny, man. [He] just keeps going. There wasn't a lot there for him, so I thought he ran hard, executed well in the tempo type stuff.
"But, the play that sticks out in my mind is the one handed catch he made that on that third and five. I thought that was just a great testament to his will and situational awareness to try to get the first down, how important that was. So, that was an incredible play."
A second-round pick out of UCLA, Charbonnet makes for a solid foil to Walker in the backfield. He'll look to keep up his strong energy, and take his production up a notch in the process.