Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett 'Clutch' vs. New England Patriots
Heading into overtime, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had just one catch for -1 yard against the New England Patriots.
Even though Lockett didn't add much for four quarters, he continues to arrive when the game is on the line.
He drew a pass interference penalty in overtime that got the Seahawks across midfield, and then he caught a ball from Geno Smith for 16 yards that got the team well within range for kicker Jason Myers to knock down the game-winning field goal.
"Learning who he is as a person, who we absolutely love, but there’s something special about him where he comes alive in those clutch moments, man," coach Mike Macdonald said postgame. "Again, it’s just, we love him, but just a great job by Tyler."
No matter the moment, Lockett is ready to chip in and help the Seahawks wherever they need him. They might need him for one catch or for 10, but regardless, he is there to get the team to its goal. Lockett helped secure a victory for the second straight week — catching Smith's final pass in consecutive wins.
In Week 1, Lockett caught Smith's 3rd and 6 throw with 1:48 remaining in the game with one hand. Seattle led 26-20 and needed one more first down to seal the game. Lockett got nine yards.
"He’s done that his entire career," Smith said. "He’s a guy who is so selfless. To go the entire game and really not get many targets, it wasn’t based on, like, a lack of trying to. It was just reading the coverages and getting the ball to whoever is open, but to be a selfless guy the way that he is and to continue to stay focused throughout the game, I thought, man, I only can say great things about Tyler. He’s just an outstanding human being."
Lockett and the Seahawks will now return home to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.