All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett 'Clutch' vs. New England Patriots

Tyler Lockett didn't make a big dent in the box score, but he came up huge for the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into overtime, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had just one catch for -1 yard against the New England Patriots.

Even though Lockett didn't add much for four quarters, he continues to arrive when the game is on the line.

He drew a pass interference penalty in overtime that got the Seahawks across midfield, and then he caught a ball from Geno Smith for 16 yards that got the team well within range for kicker Jason Myers to knock down the game-winning field goal.

"Learning who he is as a person, who we absolutely love, but there’s something special about him where he comes alive in those clutch moments, man," coach Mike Macdonald said postgame. "Again, it’s just, we love him, but just a great job by Tyler."

No matter the moment, Lockett is ready to chip in and help the Seahawks wherever they need him. They might need him for one catch or for 10, but regardless, he is there to get the team to its goal. Lockett helped secure a victory for the second straight week — catching Smith's final pass in consecutive wins.

In Week 1, Lockett caught Smith's 3rd and 6 throw with 1:48 remaining in the game with one hand. Seattle led 26-20 and needed one more first down to seal the game. Lockett got nine yards.

"He’s done that his entire career," Smith said. "He’s a guy who is so selfless. To go the entire game and really not get many targets, it wasn’t based on, like, a lack of trying to. It was just reading the coverages and getting the ball to whoever is open, but to be a selfless guy the way that he is and to continue to stay focused throughout the game, I thought, man, I only can say great things about Tyler. He’s just an outstanding human being."

Lockett and the Seahawks will now return home to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News