Seattle Seahawks Eager to Debut 'New-Look Defense'

The Seahawks have a new defense led by new coach Mike Macdonald and how the team adjusts to a complex new scheme will be a major factor in how they perform in 2024.

Jeremy Brener

Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen prepare for the snap during a positional drill at Seahawks minicamp.
Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen prepare for the snap during a positional drill at Seahawks minicamp. / Corbin Smith/All Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have a good mix of old and new faces on the defense this season, but it's all led by new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

The "new-look defense" was named the biggest storyline for the Seahawks after they wrapped up OTA's earlier this month by Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler.

"Mike Macdonald spent the past two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator, but he's now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He has a long list of defensive playmakers at his disposal in Seattle, too," Fowler writes. "The Seahawks finish 30th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed last season. MacDonald's arrival should help them make a major improvement on that side of the ball."

With No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II joining Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Dre'Mont Jones on the defensive line, the trenches should be improved for the Seahawks, especially following the return to health for edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Behind them, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are still improving and playing as one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

Despite the Seahawks' futility on defense last season, they were still able to get nine wins last season, falling just shy of a playoff berth in the NFC. Now, they have the engineer of last year's No. 1 defense, and the franchise will be hoping Macdonald's arrival will help make things better in quick order.

If the Seahawks can keep things going like they have on the offensive side of the ball and emerge as one of the most improved defenses in the NFL, a return to the playoffs could be in the cards for Seattle.

