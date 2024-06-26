All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 'Elite Trio' of Receivers Highlighted as Greatest Strength

Boasting both experience and upside, the Seahawks will roll into the 2024 season with a receiving corps rivaled by few other teams in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With most of their standout players returning and several new pieces added this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks have a deep roster, but that's especially the case at the receiver position.

Led by the trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's easy to see why ESPN writers Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder have listed the receiving corps as the Seahawks' biggest strength rolling into the 2024 season.

"Seattle's roster has several standout units, but wideout gets the nod here over the defensive line. DK Metcalf (10th in receiving yards and fifth in TD receptions over the past four seasons) and Tyler Lockett (11th in receiving yards and sixth in TD receptions over the past six seasons) form a terrific one-two punch. We also figure to see more of Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season after the 2023 first-rounder posted a 63-628-4 receiving line. That's an elite trio, and Jake Bobo and Laviska Shenault Jr. provide solid depth," ESPN writes.

The receivers have been a big reason behind Geno Smith's renaissance over the past two seasons and why the Seahawks have had winning records over that period of time, though last season, the offense as a whole took a step back in large part due to injuries and inconsistency from the offensive line. Still, Metcalf eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third time in five years and Lockett narrowly missed a fifth straight year surpassing the century mark.

Adding Smith-Njigba as a first round pick last season was viewed as a luxury buy by many, but it should allow them to have a built-in replacement once Lockett, who is entering his 10th NFL season, eventually moves on.

Lockett agreed to a restructured two-year, $29,660,000 contract earlier in the offseason, but Smith-Njigba should start to see a bigger role in the offense while the veteran takes a slight step back approaching the twilight stages of his career.

Regardless of the target share between the two of them and Metcalf looks like, the Seahawks have three talented wideouts that will catch passes from Smith and make him feel comfortable slinging the ball all the way down the field.

That alone will give Seattle a chance to compete and contend for a playoff spot in the upcoming season, as long as Smith has time to get the ball to his plethora of targets.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News