Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Pharaoh Brown Fill Veteran Void at TE?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Joining his fifth NFL team in an overhauled tight end group, what will Pharoah Brown bring to the Seahawks offense?
Background
After a stellar college career at Oregon, Brown went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft before signing with the Raiders, spending most of his first season in the league on the practice squad. He latched on with the Browns in 2018 after being cut by the Raiders in training camp, but did not play in any games for the franchise until 2019, when he caught two passes for 27 yards in nine games. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Texans in 2021, catching a career-best 23 passes in 15 games. Continuing to bounce around, he returned to the Browns midway through the 2022 season and then signed with the Patriots, contributing 13 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown last season. Heading back to the Pacific Northwest, he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March.
Scheme Fit
At 6-6, 246 pounds, Brown offers quite a bit of positional flexibility, including logging nearly 1,500 career snaps as an inline Y-tight end where he has thrived as a physical blocker. But the Seahawks should be able to move him around some in different formations in Ryan Grubb's scheme, as he has prior experience dropping back into the backfield as a fullback as well as running routes from the slot and out wide.
Best Case Scenario
Seamlessly meshing with Grubb's offense as the second tight end behind Noah Fant, Brown's toughness and run blocking acumen help open up creases for Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet as he capably fills Will Dissly's role, while he turns 14 catches into a pair of touchdowns and averages north of 15 yards per catch.
Worst Case Scenario
Though Brown maintains his roster spot out of camp due to his experience and veteran leadership, he quickly begins to lose snaps to rookie AJ Barner, who offers a similar skill set with more upside as a receiver and runner, ultimately relegating him to mostly special teams duties by the middle of the season.
What to Expect in 2024
Though he isn't flashy and hasn't been a consistent contributor in the passing game in his NFL career, Brown has a lengthy track record of excelling handling the dirty work as an inline blocker in the run game and occasionally can surprise with a big reception down the seam. After losing Dissly and Colby Parkinson in the offseason, he offers a mix of traits that compare favorably to those two players, which should allow him to settle in as Seattle's No. 2 tight end.
Statistically, Brown will have a tough time equaling his receiving numbers from his lone season in New England due to the likelihood of limited targets in an offense featuring DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Fant. But his value will be greater than box scores suggest, and as long as he can continue to block at an effective level with a few catches sprinkled in and contributions on special teams, he should be a worthwhile addition on a one-year contract even if Barner eventually overtakes him for offensive snaps down the road.
