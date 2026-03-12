Seahawks Re-Bolster Special Teams Core With Brady Russell’s Two-Year Contract

The Seattle Seahawks continue to make Super Bowl-winning players a priority this offseason free agency period. Seattle has lost some of its key players, like running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and safety Coby Bryant. The Seahawks have been able to re-sign some of their stars, like wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed and cornerback Josh Jobe.

It wasn’t just the star players who helped the Seahawks win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. It was the multiple players, such as fullback/special teams specialist Brady Russell, who also made a huge impact. The Seahawks want Russell to remain a key role player as the team re-signed Russell to a two-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Russell Chose to Remain a Seahawk

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball past Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks may have offered Russell a deal to remain in Seattle, but it was he who chose to make the final decision. Pelissero reportedly said that Russell had interest in another team, which means there was an offer. Instead, Russell chose to remain in Seattle to play for the Seahawks.

Russell is listed as the backup fullback behind rookie Robbie Ouzts, who has more contributions as a special teams defender. In 17 games played, Russell accounted for 14 total tackles, with 10 of them being solo tackles. Russell was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He has accumulated 31 total tackles and 21 solo tackles as a special teamer in his three years with the Seahawks.

Why Brady Russell is a Fan Favorite

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald is dunked with Gatorade by Brady Russell after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images | Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images

Many attributes make a player a fan favorite is their role, they excel in a dynamic setting, and fill in many roles. He is one of the most feared defenders on special teams. He is also highly efficient, fast, explosive, and powerful. It doesn’t hurt to have some of the best on the team.

Another key reason why Russell is a fan favorite is that he has risen from an undrafted free agent like safety Ty Okada, linebacker Drake Thomas, and wide receiver Jake Bobo to become reliable role players when they get on the field.

Russell is a tough and aggressive player who plays with fire and spirit. He is also a valuable leader as other players listen when he speaks. The Seahawks have no shortage of veteran leadership, but it is great to have a hard-working player, even if he is on special teams.

