Seattle Seahawks Head Into Much-Needed Break
The Seattle Seahawks' 3-0 start now feels like a lifetime ago. Following Thursday night's 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks are now 3-3 and their early lead in the NFC West has evaporated.
The defense, which looked to be much-improved to start the season, has now reverted to 2023 form against stronger competition, and the offense has made several mistakes in critical situations.
If there's any silver lining, it's that the Seahawks don't play again until Oct. 20. After three games in 11 days, a bit of extra time to regroup is very welcome.
"It is good to have a couple days to take a breath and really have a chance to go back with the tape and come up with a great plan of attack to go forward," head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after the game. "That's got to be our mentality. So that's what we're going to do."
Coming out of their long break, the Seahawks have a tough road test against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 20 followed by home games against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 27 and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 3. Their actual bye week comes in Week 10, but the aforementioned games before that will show what this team is truly made of.
"Get your mind and body right and get ready for practice on Monday and get back to it," quarterback Geno Smith said.
Of course, it's not enough to simply rest up during that extra time up. The Seahawks have a lot of issues to address, and if they're not working on them throughout this break, then it's essentially going to waste.
"Yeah, of course you're going to be upset and worried about losing three straight. Of course," Macdonald said. "But we are 3-3. We are six weeks in. So, we started fast. Obviously (have) not played good football in the last three games, and onward we go.
"The mentality always has to be 'Hey let's move forward, attack this thing, and let's fight like hell to make it right.' That's the message to the guys. There is no novel idea, but that's just got to be the mentality."