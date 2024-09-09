Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Explains In-Game Interaction With Marshawn Lynch
Even well into his retirement, Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is still finding ways to make fans smile.
During the first quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Denver Broncos, Lynch was seen playfully rubbing head coach Mike Macdonald's shoulders, helping to ease the pressure of his first game in Seattle. Macdonald may not have been expecting it, but it was still a fun interaction with a franchise icon.
"Yeah, never had a former player talk to me mid-game," Macdonald said after the game. "It's pretty cool. I was like, we have another three quarters to play. It's awesome. He's one of my favorite players of all-time. He's incredible. Yeah, funny. Came up right behind me. I found myself talking to him as they were taking the field. I was like, 'Oh, shoot, I need to call on first down.'"
With the offense struggling at that point in the game, Macdonald said Lynch was talking about their defense, which had held Denver to just three points in the meantime.
When asked if it was his first in-game neck rub, Macdonald said: "Is that what he did? I guess I blacked out."
Lynch didn't just interact with Macdonald, though. Kenneth Walker III, who could follow in Lynch's footsteps as the next great Seahawks running back, also received a pregame pep talk from "Beast Mode."
"Pregame, I went to talk to him," Walker said. "He came, and he didn’t see my head at first, and then when he saw, he started laughing. I cut my hair off. Yeah, I talked to him. It’s always great to see the guys that played before me, here. I talked to [Doug] Baldwin as well.”
Lynch was one of several former Seahawks at Lumen Field for the team's "Legends Weekend." Others in attendance included Baldwin, Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avrill and Steve Largent.
Macdonald and the Seahawks were able to get the win in his head-coaching debut, besting the Broncos 26-20. Safe to say that Lynch and the other legends in attendance liked what they saw on Sunday.