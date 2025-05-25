Seahawks insider concludes they did not do enough to improve offensive line
The Seattle Seahawks knew they needed to improve on the offensive line this offseason, which is why they selected Grey Zabel with the No. 18 overall pick in the draft last month.
While adding Zabel will improve the offensive line, questions remain as to whether the Seahawks are doing enough to get better.
Seahawks insider Mike Salk doesn't believe adding Zabel moves the needle enough.
“They had three major holes on their offensive line and they added one presumed starter,” Salk said h/t Seattle Sports writer Cameron Van Til.
“And he’s exciting. I’m excited about Grey Zabel. I love the pick. But it’s one guy, and he’s a rookie. So putting all of your faith into one rookie plus coaching and development to be the major difference in your offensive line, I think it’s a pretty big stretch and a reason why you’re not listed here on the five most improved offensive lines.”
It isn't that Zabel won't improve the offensive line, but it's going to take more than that. Perhaps the new coaches on offense and some changes will help, but it may not completely fix the problem.
That being said, Salk's cohost Brock Huard likes where the Seahawks offensive line is at.
“Abe Lucas right now is in a better spot than he’s ever been in his career, and he’s in a contract year and looking to play 17 games and be the difference-maker he was as a rookie when he was healthy,” Huard said h/t Van Til.
“And now he’s got all this seasoned experience. So you’re talking about two bookends that most (teams) would be very envious to have, especially at their age and upside.
“You’ve got four dudes (at right guard) that are gonna absolutely have to be on point every day for the next two months leading up to training camp, because if they’re not, they may not make this roster. … So I kind of like that sense of urgency and that kind of depth of competition that I don’t think we’ve seen in a long, long time here in Seattle.”
The Seahawks will get a closer look at their offensive line during OTA's this week.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him
Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense
CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith
Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes