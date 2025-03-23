Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch joins exclusive Madden club
Legendary running back Marshawn Lynch was one of the most iconic players to ever wear a Seattle Seahawks uniform, so much so that he managed to transcend mediums.
Lynch was iconic not just in real life football, but in the "Madden NFL" video game series as well, where players could use his trademark physicality to bulldoze defenders just as he did in the actual game. During his reign of dominance in Seattle, he was undoubtedly one of the most popular players in the game series.
To celebrate his contributions to the series, EA Sports named Lynch to the Madden Ring of Honor, which honors the late John Madden's "passion for football, commitment to excellence, and dedication to teaching the game to generations of fans."
In its announcement, EA Sports praised Lynch for bringing "unforgettable, powerful running moments to Madden, with his 'Beast Mode' runs enhancing dynamic running mechanics and adding cultural flair to the game."
Lynch shared an excited reaction of his own on social media.
"Honored to be selected into the Madden 25 Ring of Honor this season and reppin’ the @seahawks IN THE GAME!" Lynch wrote.
In the real world, Lynch was a dominant force throughout his time in Seattle. The 38-year-old appeared in 83 games for the Seahawks, rushing for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns.
He was also responsible for countless electrifying plays, most notably the "Beast Quake" when he broke nine touchdowns on a 67-yard run to seal a playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. The reaction from the crowd was so intense that it caused seismic activity around Lumen Field (known as Qwest Field at the time), hence the play's name.
The other players going into the Madden Ring of Honor are linebacker Ray Lewis, quarterback Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Joe Thomas and late safety Sean Taylor. All five players will receive a 99 overall card in the Madden Ultimate Team game mode.
