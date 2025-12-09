Possible Philip Rivers return makes Colts much more threatening to Seahawks

If the Indianapolis Colts start Philip Rivers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, the potential future Hall of Fame quarterback will be tied with three other players as the second-oldest person to start a game at the position.

Rivers, 44, hasn't played since the 2020 season — a strange campaign for the entire NFL, marred by COVID-19 restrictions and empty stadiums.

But he last played for the Colts, who were in quarterback limbo following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement before the 2019 season (Rivers is eight years older than Luck). In one season with the Colts, Rivers led the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

In the midst of another quarterback emergency, would Rivers actually make the Colts a greater threat to the Seahawks?

Even at 44, Rivers makes Indianapolis more dangerous

Rivers isn't like many modern quarterbacks. He's a pure gunslinger — a quarterback archetype that is rare in the NFL in 2025. Rivers hails from the age of strong-armed pocket passers of the early 2000s. Mobility, especially behind a Colts offensive line that has allowed just 24 sacks this season, isn't necessary for Rivers to be effective.

As long as his arm is still strong and accurate, Rivers could help get the Colts back on track. Indianapolis started the season 7-1, but has since lost four of its last five games.

In his final season, Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It wasn't a fantastic statistical campaign, but it showed he still clearly had plenty in the tank. Rivers never hit a point where he seemed out of his depth.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Rivers have a longstanding connection. Steichen served in four different offensive roles with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers from 2011-20. Rivers was with the franchise from 2004-19.

Dec 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen (L) reacts as he talks with quarterback Philip Rivers (17) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Chargers won 33-30. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That likely fueled Rivers' decision to re-join the Colts specifically, but it also may give him an advantage in learning the offense quickly.

With Daniel Jones out for the season, Riley Leonard dealing with a knee injury and Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, Brett Rypien appeared in line to start on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Colts.

While it may still be Rypien, he has just six NFL starts since going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019. Rypien has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 total appearances.

The Seahawks' defense is vastly different than it was under Pete Carroll, but Rivers was 3-1 against Seattle in his career. In those four games, Rivers completed 54.8% of his passes for 1,148 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

So, if the question is whether Rivers is better than Rypien, even at his current age, the answer is yes. It's just about whether Rivers is in good enough shape and can get up to speed on the offense before Sunday's game.

It doesn't swing the pendulum so far that the Colts are likely to beat the Seahawks, as Seattle still has one of the best defenses in the league. But it does make for a more intriguing matchup if the Colts start Rivers.

