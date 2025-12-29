Julian Love, Zach Charbonnet top Seahawks PFF grades vs. Panthers
The grades are in for the Seattle Seahawks following their impressive 27-10 road win over the improved Carolina Panthers. There were numerous standouts for Mike Macdonald’s club, but a veteran safety and an emerging running back that earned the top grades for Seattle’s defense and offense, respectively.
Let’s start for the former. Safety Julian Love finished the afternoon tied for the team lead with six tackles (5 solo). He also came up with a third-quarter interception of Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young that he returned 26 yards. It set up a four-play, 29-yard drive that resulted in a Sam Darnold-to-A.J. Barner 17-yard touchdown pass that helped Seattle elevate its lead to 17-3.
The seven-year performer, in his third season with the ‘Hawks, earned a 92.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance at Carolina. That includes a 90.2 mark when it came to coverage.
While that was Love’s first pick of 2025, the Seahawks have done a great job in terms of turning teams over. Last season, Macdonald’s club managed only 18 takeaways in 17 contests—including only 13 interceptions. This season, Seattle has forced 24 turnovers, including 17 picks.
On the other side of the ball, running back Zach Charbonnet had his most productive performance of 2025. His 18 carries and 110 yards rushing were season bests, and his two rushing touchdowns tied his outing in the Monday night win vs. the Texans. The three-year pro has already rushed for a career-high 656 yards this season, to go along with scoring a team-best 11 touchdowns—all via the ground. He earned a 90.7 grade from PFF for his strong showing for the Panthers.
Seattle’s ground game has really taken off during this second half of the season. Led by Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III, Macdonald’s club has averaged a brisk 135.6 yards per game in their last eight contests.
The Seahawks continue to play complimentary football, and it’s a big reason for the team’s current six-game winning streak. It figures to be a fascinating showdown with the 49ers on Saturday night at Santa Clara.
