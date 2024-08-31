Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Reaffirms Faith in Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has overcome many obstacles to get to where he is now, and this season looks to be another obstacle in his path.
Smith, 33, has two years remaining on his current deal, but after taking a slight step back last season, it's not impossible that Seattle could move on if he doesn't bounce back. Of course, he and the Seahawks want him to succeed once more, and they fully believe he can.
During Thursday's press conference, head coach Mike Macdonald once again showed his faith in Smith with a ringing endorsement.
"A tremendous amount of faith," Macdonald said. "I mean, the whole thing revolves around the QB, and, he's our quarterback. And we're excited that he is. Quarterback, obviously, is the most important position, but just like anybody that's going to go out there, I don't see how you could put someone out there that you don't have 100% faith in. And, they've earned this opportunity, but Geno (Smith), most importantly, he's right there, leading the charge."
After a prolific career at West Virginia, Smith entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013. He struggled to gain traction, though, and eventually bounced around the league as a backup. He landed with the Seahawks in 2020, at first serving as a backup to longtime star Russell Wilson.
Smith finally got another chance to start after the Seahawks traded Wilson in 2022, and he took full advantage of his new opportunity. He completed a league-best 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the Seahawks to a surprise playoff appearance and winning the Comeback Player of the Year award. Last season was a bit more of a struggle, but he still completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
It's a pivotal year for the veteran quarterback, but if he continues to respond to adversity the way he has, he should come out of it all the better.