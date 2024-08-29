'We Thought About 12': Seattle Seahawks GM Explains Decision to Roster 11 O-Linemen
At first, the Seattle Seahawks keeping 11 offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster was a shock. It’s a position group in flux following a poor season-long performance in 2023 followed by an injection of young talent this offseason — a few of whom may take a few years to develop.
But general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald understood the risks of waiving any of their young, on-the-bubble big men. Offensive linemen are a premium position in the NFL, and the performance of all five men at each spot can make or break an offense.
Take rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell, for example. Jerrell is a 6-4, 309-pound tackle who runs a 4.96 40-yard dash and started 40 games from 2021–23 at the University of Findlay — an NCAA Division II school. His athletic traits and testing stack up with some of the top prospects who competed at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Jerrell may be less polished and could take longer to adjust to the opposing talent level in the NFL. Still, he is a prospect multiple other teams could be interested in claiming off waivers if he were to be left to the madness of final cutdown day.
When speaking to local media following the first practice after cutdowns on Tuesday, Jerrell was honest about the difficulties of adjusting to the NFL, stating "There was a rough start at the beginning." He leaned on veteran tackle George Fant, who helped him slow the game down. His confidence wasn't shaken.
“I’ve always felt like I belong from the day I got my number called,” Jerrell said.
The Seahawks didn’t want to risk losing athletes like Jerrell and some of the other young linemen on Seattle’s initial roster like undrafted rookie center Jalen Sundell and rookie sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea.
“We thought about 12, and that’s just the landscape of what the National Football League looks like; not just the National Football League, it’s college football,” Schneider told local media on Wednesday. “It’s not a position of great depth, and you need a whole group of guys working as one, so you need to continue to keep trying to figure it out. I think there are several teams that kept 11, maybe 12.”
It’s not the first time Schneider has kept double-digit offensive linemen on the initial roster. Just three years ago, in 2021, Seattle also kept 11 men in the trenches after training camp. They have kept nine each of the last two seasons, and that’s been the most common number Schneider and Seattle have gone with since he became the general manager in 2010. Seattle has kept 10 offensive linemen five times in that span.
As expected, Schneider said there will be more roster movement before Week 1. Now that cutdowns are over and practice squads are assembled, it will be easier for the Seahawks to elevate players and waive others without losing them to other teams.
Seattle’s offensive line has been a revolving door both on the field and in who holds starting positions for the last decade — mostly since the team traded former All-Pro center Max Unger to the New Orleans Saints in 2014 in return for tight end Jimmy Graham, which didn’t work out as planned.
The new faces, the addition of veteran center Connor Williams and the potential rise of 2022 first-round tackle Charles Cross have Seattle hoping to halt that trend.
“It’s a position where it’s a mentality position; it’s a unit, it’s a group,” Schneider said. “Usually, you could see guys that are like Pro Bowl players and difference makers, and they might be the only real talented guys in the group. It’s a position that you have to have a specific skill set, you have to have a specific mentality. You have to be coached in a specific way, but then you also have to be able to work together … you have to have that continuity, and it’s rare to have that continuity.”
Every offensive lineman Seattle has drafted since 2021 remains with the team, with tackle Stone Forsythe now being the longest-tenured member (sixth round, 208th overall). But, in a few more years, Schneider wants set-and-forget players in the trenches who have been with the team long enough to develop as a unit.
“When we were in Green Bay, we were blessed to have five guys that played together for 10 years,” Schneider added, “and then three or four of them developed and became Pro Bowl-caliber players, so it’s a function of the whole group.”