Seattle Seahawks Named Fit For 2025 QB Prospect
Between Geno Smith and the offseason additions of Sam Howell and PJ Walker, the Seattle Seahawks seem to be in a relatively good spot at quarterback. But not so much so they couldn't welcome an upgrade.
If the Seahawks move on from Smith after 2024, but don't see enough out of Howell, it's not hard to imagine them looking in another direction. But what direction might that be?
Well, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes Seattle might look to the draft, and more specifically at Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Sobleski believes there are two core reasons why Milroe could be a natural fit in the Pacific Northwest.
"First, Milroe started slowly after taking over as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback and was even benched at one point," Sobleski writes. "But he returned to the lineup and played exceptionally well down the stretch, with 17 total touchdowns over the final six games. He'll need to do the same for an entire season.
"Second, the ties that bind are strong between the Seahawks coaching staff and Alabama. Seattle's new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, previously served in the same role with the Washington Huskies. Former Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer is in his first year as the Crimson Tide's head coach. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan and co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard followed DeBoer from Seattle to Tuscaloosa."
As Sobleski mentioned, the first half of Milroe's 2023 season was a bit rough as he adjusted to life as Alabama's full-time starter, but he did put it together in the second half. In total, the Katy, Texas native finished the season completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding another 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
It remains to be seen whether or not Milroe can cement himself as a top quarterback prospect and, if so, whether or not the Seahawks would even be in range to land him. However, it could be an interesting storyline to watch throughout the season.