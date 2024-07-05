Seattle Seahawks' Ryan Grubb Could Make Offense 'Terrific'
New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn't have to travel very far for his new job, though he did have a long vacation in between pitstops in the Pacific Northwest.
It's only about five miles from the University of Washington's stadium to Lumen Field, and Grubb will be aiming for his success to come over with him from the Huskies to the Seahawks.
Grubb, 48, helped lead the Huskies to the National Championship game last season as the offensive coordinator while building top-five passing attacks in each of his two seasons with the program, and he hopes to put up a lot of points and win a lot with the Seahawks as well in the same role.
"Grubb led one of the nation’s best offenses in Washington, which produced a ridiculous seven draft picks in 2024, including six in the first three rounds. The coordinator’s development of Michael Penix Jr. and three NFL-caliber receivers in Rome Odunze, and Jalen McMillan was remarkable," Pro Football Focus contributor Bradley Locker writes.
"It was thought Grubb would follow Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, but the 48-year old opted to stay out west, taking the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job under Macdonald. With Smith, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, Noah Fant and more at his disposal, Seattle’s offense should be terrific in 2024 — especially if Grubb complements route concepts and mixes looks as much as he did with the Huskies."
Now on new coach Mike Macdonald's staff, Grubb gets the opportunity to implement the same type of creativity he used at Washington with some incredibly talented offensive players with much higher ceilings than what he had with the Huskies, starting with receiver DK Metcalf and running back Ken Walker III among others. He will also have an experienced veteran quarterback in Geno Smith who has similar strengths to Penix.
As we've seen in the past, however, college systems don't always translate to the pros. Of course, Grubb will do some tweaking, but he likely won't change much about his philosophy and the winning formula that led the Huskies to a 14-1 season.
Grubb has experience coaching every position group in the offense apart from tight ends, so that should help him shape a well-rounded machine. If he's able to bottle that experience and capture some of the magic he had last season, the Seahawks could have one of the more surprising offensive attacks in the NFL.