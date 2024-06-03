Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant On Caitlin Clark Cheap Shot: 'Eye For An Eye'
Caitlin Clark has had a bit of a rough start to her WNBA career, much to the chagrin of Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant and millions of other fans.
Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, has had a target on her back to many in the league, presumably due to the immense hype she entered the league with. This came to a head on Saturday when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter took a cheap shot at Clark away from the play, sparking intense reactions on social media.
Fant, who is an Iowa alum just like Clark, clearly took notice. Shortly after the now-infamous play, the Seahawks tight end called for the Fever to add some grit and better protect their new superstar.
"I would love to see the Indiana Fever as a team get an 'eye for an eye' mentality. It seems that’s the only way they are gunna be able to protect Caitlin. Am I trippin or do yall see it that way also? Something gotta give," Fant wrote on social media.
Former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs also chimed in on the subject, writing in response to Fant's post, "Thank you bro! I don’t get how her teammates ain’t getting back at the other team!!"
Many have suggested the Fever take this very approach, and it's easy to see why. Be it football, hockey, basketball, any sport really, teammates are expected to take a stand when one of their own is the victim of a "dirty play," especially if that player is a superstar. Numerous players across sports have experienced this exact scenario, and their teams made it a priority to protect them.
With Clark still at the forefront of the WNBA, the Fever would probably be wise to listen to Fant and others parroting his advice.