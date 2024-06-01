Seattle Seahawks Safety Julian Love Throws First Pitch At Mariners Game
Throwing out a first pitch at a baseball game is a great way to honor prominent figures in a city, and much of the time, the ones throwing out said pitches are other athletes.
Earlier this week, a key part of the Seattle Seahawks defense became one of the latest to receive such an honor.
Safety Julian Love visited T-Mobile Park on Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of an AL West clash between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Mariners won the game 4-2 and took three out of four contests in the mid-week series. Seattle is currently leading the division with a 31-27 record.
Love, 26, signed with the Seahawks last offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the New York Giants. The Notre Dame product impressed in his first season with the team, racking up 123 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions. His best performance came against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 18, when he had two fourth-quarter picks to fuel Seattle's comeback victory.
With both Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs departing this offseason, Love is in line for an even bigger role in his second season with the Seahawks.