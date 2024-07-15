All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks OL Anthony Bradford: Biggest Bust?

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has to improve in the upcoming season.

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks need to improve on the offensive line both as a unit and each individual player.

Among those needing improvement is Anthony Bradford, who started 10 games at guard in his rookie season in 2023. He was taken in the fourth round by the Seahawks out of LSU, but his efforts in his first year with the team didn't deter Seattle to sign Laken Tomlinson in free agency and draft Christian Haynes in the third round.

Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon labeled Bradford as the team's "biggest bust" going into the season.

"Outside of left tackle Charles Cross, there's not much excitement for Seattle's offensive line. The unit, quite frankly, could be atrocious. I'll point to Anthony Bradford because of his pass-protection woes as a rookie, but he's simply one piece of a greater problem," Kenyon writes.

Bradford could be due for an improvement now that he's a little more familiar with the NFL and playing on the next level, but the work he's put in this offseason needs to have some proof shown in his second season. He also has a new offensive line coach in Scott Huff, who comes to the Seahawks from the University of Washington. That could help his fortunes in his second season.

If Bradford is unable to take that next step, he will get left in the dust. Other people will challenge him for his job and with the amount of competition in the trenches, he may start the year in the second string if he cannot develop.

JEREMY BRENER

