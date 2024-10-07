Seattle Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu Ruled Out vs. San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will not play on Thursday night versus the San Francisco 49ers after sustaining a thigh injury versus the New York Giants on Sunday, per Seahawks on SI's Corbin K. Smith.
When speaking to reporters on Monday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald ruled out the possibility of Nwosu being ready to play just four days after the team's disappointing 29-20 loss to New York.
Nwosu missed the first four regular season games with an MCL sprain he sustained in Seattle's preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns. He made his season debut versus the Giants but played just 20 defensive snaps before exiting the game with what the team called a thigh injury.
Heading into the game against New York, Seattle appeared to be getting healthier on the defensive side of the ball while preparing for its second of three games in 11 days. The Seahawks emerged from the loss with injuries to Nwosu, cornerback Riq Woolen and rising second-year pass-rusher Derick Hall. Starting edge rusher Boye Mafe and rookie first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II were already held out of the game.
Now, with uncertainty surrounding Woolen and Hall's injuries as well, Seattle could once again be short-handed in a pivotal Week 6 rivalry game against the 49ers on Thursday.
Injuries have plagued Nwosu as of late. Since signing a three-year, $45 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season, Nwosu has played in seven of 22 possible regular season games. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 7 of the 2023 season and required season-ending surgery to repair it. The 2024 season has not been any kinder to the seventh-year veteran.
If Mafe, Hall and Nwosu are all sidelined on Thursday, Seattle's outside linebacker room will be reduced to Dre'Mont Jones and Trevis Gipson on the 53-man roster.
The Seahawks have three outside linebackers on their practice squad that could be elevated on game day: Second-year International Pathway Program player Kenneth Odumegwu, undrafted rookie Jamie Sheriff and former 2022 second-round pick Tyreke Smith.