Seahawks pass rusher could see replacement chosen in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks may look to find a successor for one of their top defensive players.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing a massive transformation this offseason, and that's expected to continue into next month's NFL Draft.

The Seahawks will bring in a new crop of rookies, some of whom will be expected to take over for some of the veterans on the ends of their contracts and careers.

One of those players is pass rusher Boye Mafe, who Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes could hit free agency next spring.

"It shouldn't come as a huge surprise if the Seahawks decide to chase a long-term answer at edge-rusher early. Boye Mafe is set to hit free agency and did not break out in his first year in Mike Macdonald's system. He went from nine sacks in 2023 to just six in 2024," Ballentine writes.

"His age, athleticism and production might see a team overpay him in 2026 free agency. The Seahawks could avoid being the team that does that by drafting his replacement now."

Mafe, 26, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Auburn, and he has shown signs of being a Day 2 talent early in his career. He went from three sacks to nine from his first year to his second, but he plateaued with just six in 2024.

The change may have been due to the head coaching change from Pete Carroll to Macdonald, but there isn't enough data to determine whether or not that was the case.

One more year in Macdonald and Aden Durde's defense could give the Seahawks a clearer picture, but if they do think it's best to move on after his contract expires, it may be in Seattle's best interest to have someone on the roster ready to take over.

