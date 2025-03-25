NFL Draft analyst identifies Seahawks 'home-run' pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks have hitched their wagon to Sam Darnold in 2025. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is hoping to pick up where he left off after a break out campaign in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. If that's going to happen, the Seahawks need to make sure he's comfortable under center.
That's why Field Yates believes he knows who would be a "home-run" pick for the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 18th overall pick, Yates believes they should go after Grey Zabel, a 6-foot-5, 312-pound guard from North Dakota State.
While speaking with Brock Huard and Mike Salk, Yates said Grey is a "hand and glove fit for what they need to do along the offensive line and how they want to play."
Yates stated that Zabel was the best player he watched at the Senior Bowl, saying he "completely dominated," which is why he believes he would be a fit for Seattle — who needs better play on the interior of their line.
It also helps Darnold stay comfortable, which is paramount to his success.
Minnesota ended their season on a sour note with Darnold struggling in the final couple of games. Yates puts the blame for those struggles on the offensive line woes, which is why he thinks Seattle has to be proactive.
