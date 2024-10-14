Seattle Seahawks Progress Report: How Has Offense Performed in First Trimester?
Wrapping up a mini bye as they begin preparations this week for a tough road game against the Atlanta Falcons, the 3-3 Seattle Seahawks are now a third of the way through a roller coaster first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Through six games, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL in scoring offense averaging a hair over 24 points per game. How has the unit performed with first-time offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb calling the shots from the sky box?
Dishing out the first progress report of the season, including with contributions from fans via social media, here's how Geno Smith and the rest of Seattle's offense grade out after the opening trimester of the 2024 campaign.
Quarterback: B+
Areas of Strength: Dropping back to pass more than any signal caller in the NFL through six weeks, Smith ranks first in passing yards (1,778) and seventh in completion rate (68.9 percent). He's managed to post these impressive numbers despite being pressured on 39.9 percent of his drop backs, the fourth-highest rate in the league, along with the third-shortest time to throw when pressured (3.18 seconds) out of 19 qualified quarterbacks. In addition, the 34-year old veteran has looked spry when taking off as a runner, rushing for 146 yards and seven yards per attempt while showing off underrated dual-threat capabilities.
Areas of Improvement: Whether fair or not, quarterbacks are judged mostly on touchdown passes, and Smith has only thrown six so far, averaging just one per game through six weeks. Though several of his picks came on fluky situations where he either was under tremendous duress or suffered from misfortune with a ball being batted up in the air at the line of scrimmage, he's tied for the league lead with six interceptions and both of his turnovers in a loss to the 49ers can be chalked up to poor decisions.
Fan Grade: B
Running Back: B
Areas of Strength: Overcoming mostly poor blocking in front of him, Ken Walker III has been one of the NFL's most efficient runners, racking up 155 yards after contact in four starts while forcing 20 missed tackles, tied for second most in the league. Using his blazing speed, he also is tied for fifth in 15-plus yard carries on designed runs. Zach Charbonnet has been nearly as impressive powering through defenders, averaging 3.33 yards after contact per carry and forcing 16 missed tackles. Along with both players ranking in the top six in receptions at their position, neither back has put the ball on the ground either, a testament to their ball security skills.
Areas of Improvement: After a strong rookie season in pass protection, Charbonnet hasn't been quite as crisp, posting an underwhelming 56.4 grade via Pro Football Focus, while Walker has continued to struggle in that department allowing a sack and two pressures. Though it isn't really their fault due to the blocking and limited chances, both players also only have six runs of 10 or more yards apiece, tied for 21st among NFL backs.
Fan Grade: B
Receiver: B
Areas of Strength: On pace for a career-high in receiving yards thanks in large part to two 50-plus yard touchdown catches, DK Metcalf made Seahawks history by surpassing 100 yards in three consecutive games, becoming the first player in team history to accomplish the feat. Seeing a slight bump in yards per reception, Tyler Lockett has remained a reliable target for Smith, catching 26 passes for 339 yards and picking up 21 first downs. Taking a step forward from his rookie season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has nearly reached the halfway mark in receptions and receiving yards compared to last season, buoyed by his first career 100-yard game in a win over the Patriots.
Areas of Improvement: Surprisingly, drops have been a significant issue for the Seahawks' receiving corps as a whole through the first six weeks. Leading the team, Metcalf has dropped three passes from Smith, while the normally sure-handed Lockett has two drops and Smith-Njigba has also had a pair of passes bounce off his hands. Smith-Njigba hasn't quite taken off as expected in terms of yardage either, averaging under 10 yards per reception with a heavy emphasis on quick throws.
Fan Grade: B
Tight End: C-
Areas of Strength: Rebounding from a tough start to the season, Noah Fant has been one of Seattle's better playmakers with the football in his hands, tallying 90 yards after the catch on 20 receptions while forcing a team-high six missed tackles as a receiver. Rookie AJ Barner has made the most of his limited chances as a pass catcher as well, snagging all seven of his targets for 66 yards and scoring his first career touchdown. Used out of the backfield in goal line looks, Brady Russell has been a viable fullback replacement and helped Walker and Charbonnet score multiple touchdowns at the goal line this season.
Areas of Improvement: Away from Russell doing a fine job moonlighting as a fullback in short yardage situations and Barner having flashes of competence, Seattle's tight ends have struggled as blockers. Fant has taken a step back after making steady progress in his first two seasons with the team, seeing his run blocking grade dip to under 50 and allowing two pressures on 12 pass blocking reps, while veteran Pharaoh Brown has three holding penalties in four games and hasn't been the difference maker as an inline blocker the Seahawks anticipated he would be. As a group, they have scored just one touchdown in the passing game.
Fan Grade: C
Offensive Line: D
Areas of Strength: Standing out like a sore thumb in a group collectively that has been one of the league's worst units, Charles Cross has taken a major step forward in his third season, allowing just one sack and posting a respectable 96.4 pass blocking efficiency rate. In addition, Cross has been a bright spot in the run game more times than not, helping spring Walker on several of his big runs. Starting to settle in after a sluggish start to his Seahawks career coming off a torn ACL, Connor Williams has been rock solid in pass pro, allowing one sack and seven pressures in six starts. Left guard Laken Tomlinson has been decent generating push at the line of scrimmage as a run blocker, currently ranking 13th among guards in that category.
Areas of Improvement: Unfortunately, there's far more negatives than positives when it comes to Seattle's offensive line. Down to their third stringer at right tackle, Stone Forsythe has performed admirably, but his 35 pressures allowed in six games is almost twice as many as Cross, who actually ranks second among tackles, and he has been a liability in the run game. Right guard Anthony Bradford has been a penalty machine, drawing seven flags so far, while also giving up four sacks, tied for the most by a guard in the league. Tomlinson hasn't been much better protecting Smith, giving up two sacks and 16 pressures while ranking 46th among guards in pass blocking efficiency rate.
Fan Grade: F