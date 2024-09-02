Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Can Start Strong with Easy Schedule
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is entering the second season of his three-year, $75 million deal that he signed ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Smith, who turns 34 next month, will likely want to re-negotiate a contract extension following the season if he performs well. However, the Seahawks have shown a willingness to find a plan for a post-Smith world by trading for Sam Howell this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon doesn't believe Smith should be given another contract extension, but is concerned that the Seahawks could feel differently if they start off 2-0 against some of the worst teams in the league.
"I'm not surprised the team doesn't appear to be willing to discuss a new contract with Geno Smith right now," Gagnon writes. "This is a guy who should have a tenuous grip on the long-term starting job. Hopefully they aren't fooled into rethinking that if he and the offense deliver with a soft start against Denver and New England."
The Seahawks won't give Smith a contract just because the team is 2-0 after the first two weeks. However, it could trickle into a snowball effect if the Seahawks can begin stacking wins.
If the Seahawks win nine or 10 games in the upcoming season and make the playoffs but lose in the Wild Card round, should Smith be given an extension?
Smith could have another good season, but if he keeps the Seahawks in the middle of the pack again this season, it might be wise for the team to look at pressing the reset button.