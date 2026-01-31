Seahawks Reward 2023 Draft Stars With Special Super Bowl Role

After trading Russell Wilson in March 2022, marking the end of a 10-season era, the Seattle Seahawks had two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They used those to select cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The pair of rookies immediately had a special relationship because of their draft positioning in the same class. It helped that they would have to directly compete with each other in practice.

"It's just grown naturally, just two competitors competing, starting when we first got here," Smith-Njigba said of Witherspoon in 2024, per the team's official website. "We want to see each other win, and we see ourselves being here for a long time. He's just a smart guy, a smart guy to listen to and be around and connect with. Our bond has just grown naturally, he's a good dude ... I'm happy we have him on our team."

The two first-round picks endured a 9-8, middling season in 2023. They missed the playoffs again in 2024 in the first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald, but the team improved to 10-7.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Now, after a 14-3 regular season and a pair of playoff victories, Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX berth — the franchise's first since 2015.

On Friday, the team announced that Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon would be two of the Seahawks' three captains for the Super Bowl. They will be joined by 2023 undrafted free agent Brady Russell, who represents Seattle's elite special teams unit.

The Seahawks did the same captain setup for the Divisional Round of the playoffs this year. This will be the fifth time this season that Smith-Njigba and Russell have been captains, and it will be Witherspoon's third time holding the honor.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL this season with 1,793 receiving yards, earning a First-Team All-Pro nod and the second Pro Bowl of his career. He is also the favorite to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year after already getting the award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Witherspoon earned his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons as he's been in the league this season, but also was named a Second Team All-Pro. He finished the regular season with 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and seven pass deflections.

