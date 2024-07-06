Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Remembers Iconic College Game
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may have had an up-and-down NFL career to this point, but it's easy to forget that he was one of the biggest stars in college football just over a decade ago, and one game cemented that status beyond a shadow of a doubt.
On Jan. 4, 2012, Smith led No. 23 West Virginia against No. 15 Clemson in the Discover Orange Bowl. Despite entering the game as a slight underdog, the Mountaineers dominated the Tigers in a 70-33 rout, setting the record for points in a bowl game that would stand for nearly seven years. Smith put on a dazzling individual performance, completing 32 of 43 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.
For Smith, though, the most memorable part of that game wasn't his performance or that of his team. Instead, what he remembers first is it being the final time a beloved family member got to watch him play.
For the final game she got to watch her grandson play in-person, Smith's grandmother witnessed a truly incredible performance. Smith's stats are impressive enough, but he also set the Orange Bowl record for passing yards (until Dak Prescott broke it three years later) and passing touchdowns. During this game, he also became the Big East's single-season passing leader with 4,379 yards on the year.
Even with his struggles throughout his NFL career, Smith has a ton to be proud of. He's the only quarterback from the 2013 draft class to still be active, and he's about to enter his third season as the Seahawks' starter. He has completely revitalized his career in Seattle, earning Pro Bowl recognition in each of his two seasons as a starter so far.
If Smith's grandmother can see him now, she'd surely be extremely proud of the man and player he's become.