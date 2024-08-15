Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Taking Advantage of Joint Practices
Like many starters around the league, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith didn't suit up for his team's preseason opener and may not until the start of the regular season. However, he is still getting plenty of valuable reps in, especially during this week's joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.
Following Wednesday's practice in Nashville, the first of two with the Titans, Smith spoke about how reps against another team are "so valuable" to preparing for the regular season, even if it's not in a true game situation.
"It's important for us to get those drives in and to get ourselves fatigued and be able to think out here," Smith said. "That's when it really matters. Like I said, those 12-play drives, long drives, you are playing halves and a complete game, the body's going to wear down. The more you can get to it out here and you can feel what that feels like the better you will be and the more you can push through it in the game. We want to continue to work on our conditioning, and that happens out here.”
Smith and the offense are getting some good work in against Tennessee, with his receiving weapons in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba going up against talented cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. The saying goes that iron sharpens iron, and that is on full display in Nashville.
I"'m really proud of both teams, because there was a lot of great competition out there, and guys were really competing and trying to get better," Smith said. "And sometimes things get edgy out there. It's football, and you got big grown men pushing and shoving on each other all day. It's bound to happen. But I thought the coaches did a great job pre-practice just talking about how we want to practice. And I thought the guys did a great job that, even if it did get a little chippy out there, of just pulling back and not getting into a fight or anything like that."
The Seahawks and Titans will face off on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, and even though Smith may not take the field for the actual game, it's clear that both teams are taking full advantage of this opportunity.