Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign WR Ty Scott to Practice Squad, Release LB Michael Barrett
Bolstering their practice squad wide receiver depth, the Seattle Seahawks re-signed wide receiver Ty Scott and released linebacker Michael Barrett on Tuesday, the team announced.
A UFL product who spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks, Scott was originally released at the end of August as part of final roster cutdowns. He now returns to Seattle, which only had fifth-year wide receiver Cody White on its practice squad at the position.
Scott saw limited action in the preseason despite being available in all three games. He played just 11 total offensive snaps and saw two targets but didn’t catch either. Scott had 25 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns while with the UFL’s DC Defenders this past spring.
Barrett is a surprising release. Seattle traded for the seventh-round rookie on Aug. 22, shipping veteran cornerback Mike Jackson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange. Barrett didn’t make the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster but was brought back on the practice squad.
Now, Barrett is off the team. Meanwhile, Jackson started for the Panthers in their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection in a crushing 47-10 defeat, while also allowing five catches (six targets) for 47 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
Barrett played 25 defensive snaps in Seattle’s preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns. He finished with one pressure, no tackles and allowed one catch in coverage (two targets) for 13 yards, per PFF.
In six seasons at Michigan, Barrett tallied 208 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions in 61 games. He was selected 240th overall by the Panthers in the 2024 draft after winning a national championship with the Wolverines last season.
Seattle now has just two rookies on its practice squad in running back George Holani and defensive lineman DeVere Levelston.