Seattle Seahawks' Riq Woolen, DK Metcalf Named Potential Olympics Flag Footballers
Some of the Seattle Seahawks will be watching the 2024 Paris Olympics in a few weeks, but there's a chance that some could get a piece of the action when flag football comes to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles in four years' time.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon suggests the Seahawks could have one representative on each side of the football. On offense, wide receiver DK Metcalf was proposed as an option.
"You need to mix in some size and Metcalf brings that to the table at 6'4", 235 lbs. Obviously, he's also one of the sport's most consistently productive receivers. For what it's worth, he was also the dude who announced flag football's inclusion in the 2028 Games on the NFL's official Twitter account," Gagnon writes.
Metcalf could be a shoo-in on offense, but another potential option is cornerback Riq Woolen.
"You need a pure speed guy, and Woolen is probably the fastest starting-caliber defensive player in the game. He also brings a 6'4" frame to the table, and he's been a Pro Bowler entering his third NFL campaign," Gagnon continued.
Woolen has the chance to emerge as one of the league's best cornerbacks in the coming years, but his chances aren't as likely.
The Seahawks will certainly be a team to watch over the next few years when it comes to flag football representation at the Olympics, assuming the pair above can stay healthy.