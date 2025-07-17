NFL writer says Seahawks should trade athletic freak for draft picks
When healthy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is a really dominant running back. The only problem is that he has struggled with health, and that has contributed to a steady decline in production since his breakout rookie season.
However, he remains a really good running back, someone who can help improve the offense and a be a weapon to rely on with Sam Darnold coming over from Minnesota. Despite that, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder thinks he should be traded before training camp.
"Walker is entering a contract year and has had declining production since his rookie season," Holder noted. "Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet was more efficient in 2024, averaging half a yard more per carry than Walker. Also, Damien Martinez has the makings of being a steal as a seventh-round pick."
He suggested that the Seahawks flip the back for draft picks, which wouldn't be the worst idea. Despite the clear talent Walker possesses, the Seahawks have a perfect succession plan with Zach Charbonnet. Teams would also probably jump at the chance to add a player like Walker if they needed a running back.
It wouldn't get Seattle a haul, but they are in a bit of a retool, and more picks is always wise. They could help repair the offensive line and provide more weapons for Darnold with those draft picks, so it might be something for GM John Schneider to consider.
And given Walker's contract situation, it really wouldn't be shocking if the Hawks did at least mull trading the running back at some point this year.
