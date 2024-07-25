Seattle Seahawks' RT Situation Murky After Latest Abraham Lucas Update
Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas has battled a "chronic" knee issue for multiple seasons now. He got surgery last season in an attempt to repair and strengthen it, leading to Lucas missing 11 games and never looking like the player he was as a rookie in 2022 while on the field.
In his first season, Lucas played 16 games and ranked 16th among right tackles in overall grading (68.4), per Pro Football Focus. That's a solid mark for a third-round rookie.
There was cautious optimism ahead of training camp that Lucas would make it back to his post in time for the season to start. The offensive line is now one of the main focuses as training camp begins.
After the first official day of training camp, it looks like it won't be that simple. New head coach Mike Macdonald addressed the media after practice on Wednesday and didn't appear to be confident about Lucas' chances at a quick return.
"It's tough with Abe ... It's a process right now. The timetable, I can't tell you, but we're looking at it. We're trying to get there as fast as we can," Macdonald said. "I think it would be fair to say that we were hoping it [his recovery] would go a little faster up to this point, but we're in a process of bringing him back. We have a plan for him."
That meant George Fant, who the Seahawks signed as insurance in case Lucas' progress stalled or he got reinjured, took reps with the starters as training camp began. That isn't necessarily a surprise, given Fant was the starting right tackle for the rising Houston Texans a season ago. The Seahawks could certainly do a whole lot worse for depth than Fant — an experienced starter in his second stint in Seattle.
The most noteworthy story emerging from this situation was guard McClendon Curtis mixing in with Fant for reps with the starters at right tackle. That's a surprising move, given that Curtis made waves in offseason workouts at right guard. After going undrafted following the 2023 draft, Curtis signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Early last season, the Seahawks plucked him from Las Vegas' practice squad, but to this point has never played an NFL snap.
The fact Curtis not only stepped in to take reps at right tackle but also was part of the starting rotation on day one is a testament to his progress.
It also speaks to the urgency the Seahawks' coaches — namely offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff — must feel about Lucas' situation. It appears, for now, the Seahawks are preparing for life without Lucas at right tackle.