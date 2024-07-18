All Seahawks

Seahawks Place 7 Players On PUP List Prior to Training Camp

As expected after missing the team's offseason program, the Seahawks will open camp with Abraham Lucas, Jerome Baker, and Tyrel Dodson on the PUP list.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
With the start of training camp five days away, the Seattle Seahawks placed seven players on the Physically Unable to Perform list, including third-year tackle Abraham Lucas and veteran linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker.

Among the other players Seattle placed on the PUP list, linebacker Drake Thomas, defensive tackle Cameron Young, safety Jerrick Reed II, and cornerback Lance Boykin will be inactive to open camp on July 24. Per NFL rules, all seven players can be activated at any time.

In additional roster moves, the Seahawks also placed guard Anthony Bradford, linebacker Easton Gibbs, cornerback D.J. James, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, and receiver Dee Williams on the Non-Football Injury list. Like the PUP list, all five players will be eligible for activation at any time.

After missing all but six games last season due to a knee issue, Lucas underwent surgery in January and did not participate in Seattle's offseason program. However, he recently has posted several videos on his Instagram account showcasing his progress, as he has been lifting weights and running without a brace on his knee, and he could be trending towards a quick return to action in camp.

To make sure they don't rush Lucas back, the Seahawks did re-sign veteran tackle George Fant this offseason, and the former Western Kentucky basketball star will work with the first team offense for the time being. Fourth-year tackle Stone Forsythe should also see extensive reps in his absence.

As for Baker and Dodson, who each signed one-year deals with Seattle in March, the pair of veteran linebackers have been sidelined by injuries throughout the spring. Baker underwent wrist surgery in January and also has been working back from an ankle issue that cost him several games with the Dolphins last season, while coach Mike Macdonald didn't provide specifics for Dodson's injury.

With those two players remaining out indefinitely, Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O'Connell should resume duties with the first-team defense. Fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight should also be in the mix for plenty of opportunities until the veterans return to the field.

Young, a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2023, has been rehabbing a lower body injury and didn't practice in the spring. Thomas, a second-year linebacker out of North Carolina State, suffered a significant knee injury last season and also hasn't been on the field for workouts up to this point. It remains unclear how long both players will be out.

At the safety spot, Reed has been working back from a torn ACL suffered on special teams during his rookie season. Though he's made quality progress in his recovery, he may not be ready to return to action before the start of the regular season.

In regard to Seattle's NFI designations, Bradford missed most of OTAs with a sprained ankle, but the non-football tag suggests he may have suffered another injury while training. James, Pritchett, Gibbs, and Williams all participated throughout the spring program as well, so it appears they suffered new injuries between minicamp and the start of training camp.

